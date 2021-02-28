Quick Takes on Big Show in AEW, Belair vs. Banks, Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Big Show was known for his many turns throughout his 22-year career in WWE, but none were nearly as shocking as his decision to leave his longtime employer for All Elite Wrestling this past week.

As a commentator, Paul Wight's worth to the burgeoning promotion remains to be seen. At the very least, he's another notable name with star power who could bring in new viewers to its upcoming YouTube show, Dark: Elevation.

Meanwhile in WWE, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair was made official for WrestleMania 37 on the latest episode of SmackDown. With how big that bout is bound to be, there's a decent chance it could main-event one of the spring spectacle's two nights.

Raw's women's division, on the other hand, has unfortunately been in a state of flux for months and the apparent program between Charlotte Flair and Asuka won't do much to change that. The debuting Rhea Ripley has the potential to shake things up on Monday nights and bring some much-needed excitement to the Raw Women's Championship picture.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle The World's Largest Athlete joining AEW, why Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan should be saved for after WrestleMania, Lance Archer working his way toward AEW World Championship contention and more.