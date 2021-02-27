Warriors' Draymond Green Says He Gets Tired 'Pretty Quick' After Having COVID-19

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Friday he has been getting tired "pretty quick" since he tested positive for COVID-19 in early December.

Green, who referred to the fatigue as the "effects" rather than a conditioning concern, told reporters he's otherwise feeling good after Friday's 130-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets:

"I feel amazing. I've been doing a lot of work with Rick Celebrini every day just really getting the body right. ... I was coming into the season in the best shape I had come into the season in years. And then, obviously, with the injuries and all of that, after sitting for a month, [conditioning] gets a little dicey, and trying to get my wind back and all of that stuff. ... It's all starting to come together for me."

Green was tremendous in helping lead the Warriors past the Hornets, racking up a career-high 19 assists to go along with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the 25th triple-double of his career.

The 30-year-old Michigan State product has remained an effective two-way contributor this season, averaging 5.7 points, 8.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals despite shooting 38.4 percent from the field, which is the lowest mark since 2012-13, his rookie campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr said the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the only other NBA player who can make the same type of wide-ranging impact as Green:

"Maybe LeBron. When you talk about a guy with size who handles the ball and controls the game and then can defend at the other end, but there aren't many players. That's the only one that comes to mind. And obviously LeBron and Draymond are very different players, but just in terms of making an impact on both ends, having that size and that brain to control the game and understand everything that's happening, Draymond is really special."

Green is averaging 11.3 assists across 13 appearances in February. The Brooklyn Nets' James Harden leads the NBA at 11.1 assists per game for the 2020-21 season. The longtime Warriors star is also playing 34.1 minutes per game this month, an increase of nearly eight minutes over his January average (26.6).

His success is a key reason Golden State has won seven of its past 10 games to improve its record to 19-15, which ranks seventh in the hotly contested Western Conference.

Green and Co. are back in action Sunday night when they visit Staples Center to take on the reigning champion Lakers.