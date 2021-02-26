    Thunder Switch to White Jerseys at Halftime vs. Hawks to Avoid Clashing Colors

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 27, 2021

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
    Garett Fisbeck/Associated Press

    The Oklahoma City Thunder ran into a bit of trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Not because Trae Young was lighting up OKC, but because the two teams had trouble telling each other apart. 

    A miscommunication led to the Thunder wearing their all-orange jerseys while Atlanta wore their road red uniforms. After one half of aesthetically-troubling play, Oklahoma City switched to their white home jerseys at halftime. 

    According to ESPN's Royce Young, the switch came at the request of the league and the Hawks did not pack a second uniform for their road trip.  

    Oklahoma City entered halftime with a 63-55 lead. If the Hawks come back, the Thunder may have their own jerseys to blame. 

