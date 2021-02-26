Elijah Millsap on NBA's Investigation of Jazz, Dennis Lindsey: 'I Know My Truth'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former Utah Jazz forward Elijah Millsap told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press he's skeptical the franchise will conduct a fair investigation into his allegations team executive Dennis Lindsey said bigoted remarks during an exit interview in 2015.

The Jazz retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation this week after Millsap tweeted that Lindsey threatened he would "cut your Black ass." Lindsey remains a member of the organization as executive vice president of basketball operations and denied making any such comment.

“Obviously, I know my truth,” Millsap told Reynolds. “Some outside counsel or somebody, all they can do is just try to stir it up and make it me look as if I’m lying. I did it basically to free myself from the torture of holding things in, to free myself, not to make Dennis Lindsey feel bad and not to make him look like a racist. I don’t feel he is a racist, but I do know what he said to me.”

The younger brother of former Jazz forward Paul Millsap, Elijah played 67 games over parts of two seasons in Utah from 2014-16 while averaging 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. He played two games with the Phoenix Suns in 2016-17 but hasn't made it back to the NBA since.

Millsap believes negative comments coming from Utah may have impacted his NBA opportunities since his time with the organization.

“These guys, they had the opportunity to tell people the truth about who I was,” Millsap told Reynolds. “And they didn’t do that. That’s disgusting to me.”

The 33-year-old couldn't come up with an outcome that would satisfy him now that the NBA has joined the investigation.

“We take allegations of discrimination seriously, so do we also take the due process rights of those who are being accused, which is why we do full investigations,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “And in this case, the investigation is being conducted in partnership and in coordination with the Utah Jazz.”