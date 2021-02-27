Belair Makes 'Mania Choice, Bryan Challenges Reigns and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's SmackDown hit the ground running with potential storylines to fill up the Fastlane card as WWE continues to prepare for WrestleMania 37.

After coming up short at Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns to another title match with no shenanigans. A match between Bryan and Jey Uso was made to decide whether he would get another shot.

Bianca Belair was still riding high from her women's Royal Rumble victory and finally decided to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown women's title at WrestleMania.

Three men who turned heel in recent weeks picked up big wins Friday, with Otis and Chad Gable defeating the Mysterios and Apollo Crews besting Shinsuke Nakamura.

Let's look at the biggest moments from Friday's show and what they mean for the future.