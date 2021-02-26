Conor McGregor Cryptically Replies to Finn Balor's Tweet: No More Mr. Nice Guy

John Locher/Associated Press

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor responded to a tweet from fellow Irishman and WWE Superstar Finn Balor on Friday, perhaps hinting at an appearance in the wrestling ring.

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H appears ready to welcome McGregor with open arms:

Balor has extended an invitation to the WWE ring before, responding to McGregor's MMA retirement tweet in 2019 as follows:

Balor also once spoke with Sports Illustrated in 2017 and said McGregor would be a "natural fit" in the WWE.

We'll see if anything comes of this interaction. For now, McGregor is ranked as the No. 6 lightweight contender in the UFC, while Finn Balor is enjoying his second reign as the WWE NXT champion.