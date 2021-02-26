Deshaun Watson Rumors Leading to Spike in Long-Shot Bets on Jets at Sportsbooks

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The New York Jets started last year 0-13 before finishing 2-14 for the NFL's second-worst record, but William Hill sportsbook is taking sharp money on Gang Green to win division, conference and Super Bowl titles.

"Perhaps based on a belief that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be traded to the Jets, sharp bettors at William Hill on Thursday wagered on New York to win the AFC East, AFC and the Super Bowl," Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

"Maybe they know something," William Hill director of trading Nick Bogdanovich told Dewey. "I don't know. Maybe they think Sam Darnold will start playing better."

The Jets have been connected in trade rumors and speculation to Watson, who has reportedly requested a trade.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said Feb. 10 on SportsRadio 610 that Houston, which remains steadfast in its desire to keep Watson, would only trade him to the Jets.

A Jets deal would apparently suit the ex-Clemson star: Per ESPN Upstate, Watson would accept a deal to the Jets, Carolina Panthers or Miami Dolphins.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Jets can offer the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft as part of a package for Houston if the Texans change their mind. Bettors may be speculating that a Watson-Jets union will happen, as odds have fallen from 20-1 to 12-1 on New York to win the AFC East.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

