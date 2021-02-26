    Eagles Requested Eric Bieniemy HC Interview Despite Rumors, NFL Report Says

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during a news conference for Sunday's NFL AFC championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The Chiefs will face the Tennessee Titans for the opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    A new report from the NFL shows the Philadelphia Eagles requested an interview with Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching position.

    The league's demographics study, obtained Friday by the Associated Press, lists Bieniemy as one of 10 candidates with whom the Eagles requested a meeting:

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

