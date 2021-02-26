WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 26

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of an Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in which Edge revealed his intention to challenge for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, SmackDown hit the Fox airwaves Friday with the promise of 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair announcing her title opposition for WrestleMania 37.

The EST's big moment headlined a show that prominently featured tag team action as that particular division heats up on Friday nights.

How did Reigns react to The Rated R Superstar's spear, who did Belair opt to cash in her title opportunity against, and which teams built momentum as they sought to enter title contention?

Find out now with this recap of the February 26 show.