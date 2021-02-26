Drew Lock Trade Rumors: Teams Have Called Broncos with Interest in QB

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Amid rumors that the Denver Broncos might attempt to make a play for Deshaun Watson, opposing teams are reportedly showing interest in trading for Drew Lock.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "teams have called" the Broncos about Lock "because the potential is there" (starts at 1:10 mark):

Rapoport did note the Broncos "haven’t come close to trading him" and there's no indication they are going to.

Denver has been spending its offseason clearing money off its books for 2021. The team released defensive tackle Jurrell Casey on Thursday, two weeks after cutting cornerback A.J. Bouye. Those moves have given the front office an estimated $42.35 million in cap space prior to the start of free agency, per Over the Cap.

John Clayton of 104.3 The Fan reported this week the Broncos have a "good chance" to at least present a good offer for Watson if the Texans get to the point where they want to start taking calls on their franchise quarterback.

Lock was Denver's second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He began his rookie season playing behind Joe Flacco, but showed promise after taking over as the starter in Week 12. The Missouri alum threw for 1,020 yards with seven touchdowns and helped the Broncos go 4-1 in his five starts.

Last season was a step back for Lock. His 15 interceptions were tied with Carson Wentz for most in the NFL and he finished last among 35 qualified quarterbacks with a 57.3 completion percentage.

The Broncos finished last in the AFC West with a 5-11 record.