    Goldberg Discusses Helping People in Texas After Winter Storm, WWE Career

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    FILE - In this July 6, 1998, file photo, World Championship Wrestling heavyweight champion Bill Goldberg puts Scott Hall to the mat during a match in Atlanta. Bill Goldberg punched through the drywall in his garage one day this week -- not as some sort of masochistic training for his next WWE match -- but for repairs on property damage suffered as a result of the deadly Texas storms. The WWE Hall of Famer spent about 12 hours Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 replacing pumps in the wells on the ranch he owns just outside San Antonio, and then it was off to work on a garage and pool house that had been flooded. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser, file)
    ERIK S. LESSER/Associated Press

    WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed helping those in need in the wake of severe winter storms in Texas, as well as his future in pro wrestling during an interview Friday. 

    While speaking to Dan Gelston of the Associated Press, Goldberg talked about the hardships he has faced on his ranch near San Antonio as a result of the storms.

    Goldberg noted that he had been without running water for eight days, resulting in the need to bottle-feed three newborn animals on the ranch. Plus, he has been working on several projects, such as his flooded garage and pool house.

    Although it hasn't been an easy time for Goldberg and his family, he said: "We're much luckier than 98 percent of the people who fared through the storm. It's hard for me to complain, it really is."

    As a result of his relative good fortune, Goldberg sought to help those truly in need by handing out food and water at a local Salvation Army on Friday.

    Goldberg said: "There's always someone that needs help more than you do. It seems as if Texans are helping out Texans and that's why I like the place."

    At 54 years of age, Goldberg has essentially already seen and done it all in the world of pro wrestling. He was World Heavyweight champion in WCW and enjoyed one of the most dominant runs in wrestling history with his undefeated streak.

    He is also a one-time World Heavyweight champion and two-time Universal champion in WWE.

    Goldberg left wrestling after a one-year stint with WWE from 2003-04, but he returned in 2016 and has continued to wrestle periodically since then.

    He told Gelston that he is contractually obligated for one more match in WWE this year and two matches per year for the remainder of his contract.

    Goldberg added: "I go out and do my thing, do what's asked of me, and I'm honored and privileged to still be a part of it and represent WWE."

    He beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship last year before dropping it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. Most recently, Goldberg faced Drew McIntyre in a losing effort at the Royal Rumble last month.

    Since Goldberg has one match remaining on his deal for this year, it stands to reason he could be part of WrestleMania 37 in April.

    Regardless of what the future holds for Goldberg, he made it clear that he prefers to stay put, saying he'd "love to finish out my wrestling career with WWE."

       

