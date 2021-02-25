Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: 76ers, Raptors Talks Haven't Progressed in Recent Weeks

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly aren't on the precipice of acquiring Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

According to Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times, a trade between the two Eastern Conference teams is no closer than it was two weeks ago.

This comes after Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Lowry, who is a Philadelphia native, would like to play for the 76ers if the Raptors trade him. Pompey reported the Raptors would want young players and draft capital in any potential move.

Pompey reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat are also potential destinations for Lowry in a trade.

A trade to the Clippers would reunite him with Kawhi Leonard, who he won a championship with in Toronto during the 2018-19 campaign. A trade to the Heat would give the defending Eastern Conference champions a veteran leader who can play in the space created by Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Toronto is in something of a precarious situation with Lowry.

On the one hand, it is in the middle of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference at 16-17. While that record indicates it is anything but a true contender, there are also just three teams in the entire East with a winning record.

Trading Lowry would significantly hurt the team's chances of making noise in an Eastern Conference that is still relatively wide open behind the 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

However, the point guard is also a free agent following this season. Trading him could help the Raptors get something in return before he potentially signs elsewhere during the upcoming offseason, and they probably aren't winning a title in 2020-21, either.

Pompey reported Toronto may look to reward Lowry for his Raptors legacy by trading him somewhere that could win a title.

Philadelphia would fit the bill, but the two sides apparently aren't much closer to finishing a trade than they were weeks ago.