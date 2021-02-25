Quinnen Williams Wants to Be a 'Jet for Life' Amid Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Brad Penner/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio that he wants to be a "Jet for life" amid swirling trade speculation connecting him in a hypothetical deal for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has requested a trade.

"I'd be disappointed," Williams said (h/t NFL.com's Adam Maya) when speaking about a scenario in which he'd be traded. "I really want to be a Jet for life. I like New York, and I want to play in New York."

The former Alabama star continued talking about trade rumors and how he's dealt with them personally while reiterating that he wants to play under first-year head coach Robert Saleh.

"I just handle what I can handle, just control what I can control. Just go out and work hard as I can for any team that I'm on. Hopefully it's the Jets so I can play with Coach Saleh, but any team I'm on, I just work my hardest so that when that comes around I can be the best player I can be."

Williams had a fantastic second season in New York, amassing 55 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and seven sacks. The Jets selected him third overall in the 2019 draft.

However, he's been involved in trade speculation regarding a potential Jets deal for Watson.

Of note, Peter King of NBC Sports included Williams in a proposed Jets package to Houston for Watson, and former Jets general manager (and current NFL analyst) Mike Tannenbaum told Jake Asman on SportsMap Radio he'd have no qualms about throwing Williams in a deal for Watson.

Speaking on Houston's SportsRadio 610, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle previously reported that the only team Houston would trade Watson to is the Jets. In addition, ESPN Upstate reported that Watson would accept a deal to the Jets, Carolina Panthers or Miami Dolphins.

However, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted, the Texans have no desire to trade Watson, to the point where they haven't even been fielding teams' inquiries on him. Those teams have reportedly left voicemails with trade offers.

We'll soon find out how this saga develops, but for now, Williams is a Jet and Watson is a Texan as free agency and the NFL draft rapidly approach.