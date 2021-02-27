B/R's 2021 MLB Skill Rankings: Trea Turner and Baseball's 25 Best Baserunners

0 of 15

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The task is simple: Name the 25 best baserunners in baseball.

However, rather than look at steals or max sprint speed, I took a more analytical approach to compile my list.

The first step was to decide which statistics best quantify baserunning.

After some digging and debating, I landed on these four:

Base Running (BsR): An all-encompassing statistic for baserunning value compiled by FanGraphs and presented in runs above or below average.

Stolen Base Differential (SB-CS): A player's stolen base total minus the number of times he was caught stealing.

A player's stolen base total minus the number of times he was caught stealing. Infield Hits (IFH): Total number of hits where the ball didn't leave the infield.

Total number of hits where the ball didn't leave the infield. Bunt Hits (BUH): Total number of hits on bunts.

The question was how to use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of baserunning ability.

On the following slide, I outlined my methodology and scoring system, and I encourage you to give that a read before diving in to the article.