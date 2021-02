B/R's 2021 MLB Skill Rankings: Trea Turner and Baseball's 25 Best Baserunners

3 of 15

25. Niko Goodrum, Detroit Tigers (164 points)

Metrics: 6.9 BsR, 19 SB, 4 CS, 11 IFH, 0 BUH

Goodrum has done a little bit of everything for the Tigers since breaking through as a 26-year-old rookie in 2018. He's played all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots, and he's shown some pop with 33 home runs the past three years. He also uses his plus wheels well on the bases.

24. Garrett Hampson, Colorado Rockies (165 points)



Metrics: 6.2 BsR, 21 SB, 4 CS, 12 IFH, 12 BUH

Ranked seventh in sprint speed (29.6 ft/sec) last year, Hampson is still trying to break through as an everyday player in Colorado. His 12 bunt hits since the start of 2019 trail only Hanser Alberto (14), and he's shown a knack for stealing bases with an 84.0 percent success rate.

23. Victor Robles, Washington Nationals (166 points)



Metrics: 5.5 BsR, 32 SB, 10 CS, 22 IFH, 12 BUH

Robles showcases his elite speed on the basepaths and in the field where he has developed into one of the game's premier defensive center fielders. The 23-year-old stole 28 bases as a rookie in 2019, but he was also caught nine times, so he's a work in progress in terms of using his legs in the most efficient way.

22. Delino DeShields, Texas Rangers (168 points)



Metrics: 6.3 BsR, 27 SB, 8 CS, 11 IFH, 12 BUH

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2010 draft, DeShields stole 101 bases between Single-A and High-A in 2012 at the age of 19. A punchless .340 career slugging percentage has limited his playing time, but his 109 career steals still rank in the top 50 among active players. His dad ranks 50th on the all-time list with 463 steals.

21. Starling Marte, Miami Marlins (170 points)



Metrics: 5.5 BsR, 35 SB, 8 CS, 26 IFH, 7 BUH

One of the more well-rounded offensive players to earn a spot on this list, Marte has a pair of 20-homer, 20-steal seasons. His 26 infield hits are tied for 11th since the start of 2019, and he'll be a major catalyst atop a young Miami lineup in 2021 after joining the team for the stretch run last year.