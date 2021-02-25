    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Don't View Start of FA as Deadline for Deal

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 26, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) kneels / sits on the field in frustration during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans aren't in any rush to trade a disgruntled Deshaun Watson.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Thursday the Texans still don't plan to deal the quarterback after Watson reiterated his trade request to new head coach David Culley. Rapoport also noted the Texans "do not view the start of free agency [March 17] as any sort of deadline," nor are they looking to decide anything regarding the star by the April 29 NFL draft (at the 42-second mark):

    Watson reportedly requested a trade in January. 

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

