James Harden Trade Rumors: NBA Intervention Called for by Insiders Amid Holdout

Multiple people who work for NBA teams reportedly want the league to become involved with the James Harden situation as he continues not to report to training camp for the Houston Rockets.

"I have already heard from, I don't know, three, four people out of the blue today who don't work for the Rockets but work for the other 29 teams saying 'the league has to step in and do something about this. This is not OK,'" Zach Lowe said during a discussion with Tim MacMahon on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM).

Lowe continued and suggested, "This is going to become the latest referendum on player empowerment and when does it go too far? I think it's a nuanced and fascinating topic. But it's already spiraling out of control."

MacMahon said the Rockets are "clinging to the hope" they can compete this season as a way of getting Harden "back on board." He also said the Rockets "absolutely don't want a fight" with their star player.

In November, MacMahon reported the Rockets felt "no pressure" to move either Harden or Russell Westbrook and were "willing to get uncomfortable" since they were still under contract for multiple seasons.

However, they have since traded Westbrook. What's more, the situation with Harden, who ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in November is "singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets," has taken another turn.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas told reporters "there is no timetable" for the eight-time All-Star's return.

MacMahon noted Harden did not attend a planned individual workout Sunday and "posted pictures on Instagram over the weekend that showed him attending rapper Lil Baby's birthday party in Atlanta without wearing a face mask."

Kelly Iko of The Athletic also noted the 2017-18 MVP was seen in Las Vegas as of Saturday evening.

If some around the NBA get their way, the league will step into this situation.