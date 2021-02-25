    Brad Stevens: Celtics' Slump Is Worse Than Having Identity Stolen, Root Canal

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens reacts on the sideline during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics can't seem to turn things around, and head coach Brad Stevens is taking it hard. 

    In an interview with Zolak and Bertrand Thursday, Stevens compared the team's current skid to some other rough patches he's experienced:

    "I had a root canal and my identity stolen last week, and I think those were two of my better days in the last eight days," the coach said.

    A 127-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday was the Celtics' third loss in a row and eighth in the last 11 games. The squad has gone just 7-14 since an 8-3 start.

    The 15-17 overall record is certainly unexpected for a team with two All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston hasn't finished with a losing record since 2014-15 and has been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA in recent years, reaching the Eastern Conference finals in three of the last four seasons.

    If the Celtics don't turn things around, Stevens might have to schedule more dentist appointments as a way to lift his spirits.

