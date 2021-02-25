    Frank Reich: 'I Would Have Been Shocked' If Pittman Gave No. 11 to Carson Wentz

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021

    Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Some people might be shocked that a second-year wide receiver who is still trying to establish himself in the NFL is not willing to give up his number to the team's new quarterback.

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is not one of those people.

    "No I wasn't surprised at all," he told reporters when asked about Michael Pittman Jr.'s reluctance to give Carson Wentz his No. 11. "I would have been shocked (if Pittman had given up his number). Players don't like to give up numbers easily. I think Michael looks good in that number, and he played good in that number. I'm excited that he's keeping that number."

    Pittman told TMZ Sports on Monday he does not plan on giving up the number he wore while posting 40 catches for 503 yards and one touchdown as a rookie.

    Indianapolis traded for Wentz this offseason after the former Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller struggled with consistency in 2020 on his way to 16 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. The hope for the Colts is he rediscovers his 2017 form when he was an MVP candidate with Reich as his offensive coordinator.

    He just won't be wearing No. 11 while taking the field under Reich's guidance again.

