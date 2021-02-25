    Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu out Indefinitely After Suffering Facial Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 25, 2021

    Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is sidelined indefinitely after suffering a facial injury in Tuesday's loss to Michigan State, the school announced Thursday (h/t Jeff Borzello of ESPN). 

    Dosunmu was fouled by Michigan State freshman Mady Sissoko, who was ejected after he was assessed a flagrant-2 foul. Dosunmu stayed in the game. 

    Brian Hamilton of The Athletic reported that he suffered a broken nose on the play and has been fitted for a mask. 

    "Ayo is eager to play," head coach Brad Underwood said, per Borzello. "We are hopeful for his return to our lineup."

    The star, who was named a Bob Cousy Award finalist and is a legitimate contender for both the Naismith and Wooden awards, has averaged 21.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, leading the team in scoring and assists. 

    If Dosunmu is sidelined for much longer, it could have major consequences for the Fighting Illini heading into March. 

    Illinois just hit its stride, winning seven games straight before the loss to Michigan State on Tuesday. In the process, the group improved to 16-6 and second in conference and also catapulted to the No. 5 spot in the country.

    While the group should be able to manage against Nebraska on Thursday night, it's almost imperative that Dosunmu returns for the final stretch of the year, as Illinois faces No. 23 Wisconsin, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State to round out the regular season. 

