2020 1st-Round Pick Isaiah Wilson Reportedly Traded to Dolphins from Titans

The Tennessee Titans traded 2020 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Miami is also getting a 2022 seventh-round pick while sending a 2021 seventh-rounder to Tennessee.

Having lost 2016 All-Pro Jack Conklin to free agency last year, the Titans needed to address their offensive line in the draft.

Wilson was the sixth offensive tackle off the board, going to Tennessee with the No. 29 pick. B/R's Mike Tanier gave the team a "B-minus" grade for the decision, noting how the former Georgia star could succeed Conklin and stay there for "the next five to seven years."

That projection proved to be far too optimistic.

Wilson made one appearance as a rookie and logged four snaps.

His debut campaign was interrupted when the Titans placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list in July. He landed back on the list in September.

Days after his second reserve/COVID-19 designation, Wilson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Nashville. He allegedly crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall before officers used a breathalyzer test to determine his blood alcohol level was .107, above the legal limit of .08 in Tennessee.

The 22-year-old received a suspension for violating team rules in December and missed the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Shortly thereafter, the team placed him on the reserve/non-football illness list to bring his season to an end.

"Currently, he is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through," general manager Jon Robinson told reporters at the time. "We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately rejoin the team."

In February, Robinson acknowledged he hadn't spoken with Wilson since that decision. He went on to raise doubt about the player's long-term future with the franchise.

"We did a lot of work on him, leading up to the evaluation process," the Titans general manager said. "The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated. He's going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That's on him."

Wilson then said in a since-deleted tweet he was "done with football as a Titan."

The writing was on the wall from there. Rapoport reported Tennessee began signaling to other teams it was prepared to trade Wilson.

Executing a trade allows the Titans to salvage some value in a difficult situation, and they save $2.6 million against their 2021 salary cap, per Spotrac.

Acquiring Wilson obviously comes with a level of risk given how quickly things unraveled in Nashville, but it's a sensible gamble for somebody deemed worthy of a first-round selection only one year ago.