Bettor Wins $128K After Wagering $50 on 5-Team NBA Parlay

A bettor turned $50 into $128,478 on FanDuel Sportsbook after hitting all wagers on an NBA parlay Wednesday:

The bettor wagered on five games, each of which contained a double result bet, meaning the person needed 10 things to go their way.

The first result for each bet was on a team against the moneyline or a spread, and the second result was an over/under total for the same game.

For example, the bettor needed the Atlanta Hawks to beat the Boston Celtics outright and have the game go over a 222.5-point total just to win one of the five individual legs.

The other legs had winners against the spread plus over/under marks: Golden State Warriors (-2.5) over Indiana Pacers (under 224.5); Chicago Bulls (-0.5) over Minnesota Timberwolves (over 223.5); Cleveland Cavaliers (-0.5) over Houston Rockets (under 213.5); and Miami Heat (-5.5) over Toronto Raptors (over 216.5).

Every result hit, leading to the massive win at 2,568/1 odds.

Naturally, there were some nervy moments for the bettor.

The Bulls-Timberwolves game went into overtime after Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio made three free throws near the end of regulation. Chicago won regardless.

The Warriors led 107-105 after Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon hit a two-pointer with 12.1 seconds left, but Golden State recovered.

The Heat only led by two with just over five minutes left before Jimmy Butler went on a late tear to salt the game away.

If the Cavs and Rockets combined to score 10 points in the final 2:26, this bet would have lost, but they only had four total before the final whistle.

The only game that didn't have any drama was the Hawks matchup, as Atlanta led by 23 points at halftime in a contest that went over the listed total by 16.5 points.

