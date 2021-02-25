    Michael Thomas Appears to Recruit Russell Wilson to Saints amid Trade Rumors

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 25, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, scores a touchdown on a run as New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The recruitment of Russell Wilson is underway only hours after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Seattle Seahawks quarterback would consider a trade to four teams: 

    Up first was Chicago tailback Tarik Cohen, who directly tweeted to Wilson. 

    Saints wideout Michael Thomas joined in not long after, posting a picture of him and Wilson at the Pro Bowl on his Instagram story.

    A trade isn't exactly imminent for the one-time Super Bowl champion—and it's not clear if New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees will retire—but Thomas has entered the chat regardless. 

    Whether or not it works, there's no shortage of NFL stars who'd be more than happy to link up with a seven-time Pro Bowler like Wilson. And they're not afraid to make it known.      

