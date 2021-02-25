Bears' Tarik Cohen Recruits Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson Amid Trade Rumors

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Tarik Cohen is doing his part to bring an elite quarterback to the Chicago Bears.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't requested a trade but would sign off on a move to the Chicago Bears.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Cohen tagged Wilson on Twitter, in addition to Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, whose future with his current team is similarly murky:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.