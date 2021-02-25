    Bears' Tarik Cohen Recruits Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson Amid Trade Rumors

    Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen warms up during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Tarik Cohen is doing his part to bring an elite quarterback to the Chicago Bears.

    On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn't requested a trade but would sign off on a move to the Chicago Bears.

    Shortly after the report surfaced, Cohen tagged Wilson on Twitter, in addition to Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, whose future with his current team is similarly murky:

                 

