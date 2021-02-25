Russell Wilson Rumors: At Least 10 Teams Have Contacted Seahawks About Trade

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

With Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks butting heads, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported "more than 10 teams have called" about a potential trade:

Rapoport added "there hasn't been much engagement" from Seattle general manager John Schneider.

Wilson has reportedly been angered by the lack of influence with the organization and stormed out of the room after being dismissed before a game this season, per Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic.

It has led to speculation about a potential trade involving the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that he hasn't demanded a trade, but he has at least created a list of possible options if Seattle does make a move. The quarterback has a no-trade clause, but he would reportedly allow deals to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

It would make sense for any of those teams to show interest considering what Wilson has done in the NFL.

The 32-year-old is coming off one of the best years of his career, throwing 40 touchdown passes with 4,212 yards on his way to a 105.1 quarterback rating. He remains effective on the ground as well, rushing for 513 yards and two scores.

Wilson was a primary reason the Seahawks finished 12-4, although they suffered a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Even though Wilson has a $32 million cap hit in 2021, there would likely be a heavy bidding war for him if the Seahawks made him available.