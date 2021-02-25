Flyers' Gritty Takes Part in Brianna, Austyn Rowland Wedding During Outdoor Game

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

You've heard of having a best man at a wedding, but what about a best mascot?

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty served that role for Brianna and Austyn Rowland, who got married at Lake Tahoe's Edgewood Tahoe Resort on Sunday, the same day the Flyers and Boston Bruins faced off at the resort in an outdoor game.

After the wedding, the pair took pictures with Gritty and the Bruins' mascot, Blades.

"We took a photo by ourselves, and then they ran up and jumped in," Brianna Rowland told Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

"They didn't want one with Austyn in it," she added, laughing.

The game was initially scheduled to be played at 11 a.m., which wouldn't have coincided with the 3:30 p.m. Rowland wedding. But when the NHL shifted the start time to 4:30 p.m., the Rowlands held a 31-person ceremony while the game was happening (though COVID-19 restrictions meant that access to the playing area was restricted).

"We had a couple of people at the wedding who were big hockey fans," Brianna Rowland said. "They wished we had told them before the wedding that the game was here. But we didn't tell everyone about it. We just let them find out for themselves."

Now they have photos with Gritty to forever memorialize their special day.