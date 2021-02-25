T.J. Watt Trolls on Twitter After Brother J.J.'s Cryptic Tweet Amid Free Agency

T.J. Watt Trolls on Twitter After Brother J.J.'s Cryptic Tweet Amid Free AgencyFebruary 25, 2021
Justin Berl/Associated Press
The Watt family continues to savor every moment of J.J. Watt's search for a new team this offseason.
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt joked how an otherwise innocuous tweet from his older brother carried some sort of hint as to his next destination:
Earlier this week, J.J. wrote, "Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell," something that may mean nothing to you. To amateur detectives, this was clearly some sort of three-dimensional chess that pointed to the five-time All-Pro's next destination.
It's too bad this will inevitably end at some point.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday that "multiple teams" have made offers to Watt, including a contract worth around $15-16 million.
