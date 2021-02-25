    T.J. Watt Trolls on Twitter After Brother J.J.'s Cryptic Tweet Amid Free Agency

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) hugs his brother Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) as they participate in the coin toss during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
    Justin Berl/Associated Press

    The Watt family continues to savor every moment of J.J. Watt's search for a new team this offseason.

    Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt joked how an otherwise innocuous tweet from his older brother carried some sort of hint as to his next destination:

    Earlier this week, J.J. wrote, "Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell," something that may mean nothing to you. To amateur detectives, this was clearly some sort of three-dimensional chess that pointed to the five-time All-Pro's next destination.

    It's too bad this will inevitably end at some point.

    ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday that "multiple teams" have made offers to Watt, including a contract worth around $15-16 million.

    Related

      Wilson Hasn’t Demanded Trade

      Agent says Russ hasn’t asked for trade but would consider Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears if deal was in play (Schefter)

      Wilson Hasn’t Demanded Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wilson Hasn’t Demanded Trade

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Deshaun: Loyalty Is Everything

      Watson drops a reminder for Twitter as his trade saga drags on: ‘Don’t you EVER forget it’ 📸

      Deshaun: Loyalty Is Everything
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Deshaun: Loyalty Is Everything

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Watt May Get Up to $16M Per Year

      Star DE has received several offers from teams, with the best right now between $15-16M annually (ESPN)

      Watt May Get Up to $16M Per Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt May Get Up to $16M Per Year

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Team's Toughest Contract Decision

      @GDavenport identifies each NFL team's hardest contract call this offseason 🤔

      Every Team's Toughest Contract Decision
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every Team's Toughest Contract Decision

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report