Report: Russell Wilson 'Stormed Out' After Suggestions Dismissed by Seahawks

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Russell Wilson's comments this month have led to questions about his relationship with the Seattle Seahawks, and some of the quarterback's frustration reportedly traces back to the days before Seattle's Nov. 19 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Per Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic, Wilson "stormed out of the room" where he was meeting with coaches prior to the game because his ideas for how to turn around the struggling offense "were dismissed."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

