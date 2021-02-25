    Report: Russell Wilson 'Stormed Out' After Suggestions Dismissed by Seahawks

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Russell Wilson's comments this month have led to questions about his relationship with the Seattle Seahawks, and some of the quarterback's frustration reportedly traces back to the days before Seattle's Nov. 19 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

    Per Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic, Wilson "stormed out of the room" where he was meeting with coaches prior to the game because his ideas for how to turn around the struggling offense "were dismissed."

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Russell Wilson's Camp Has Talked Trade

      Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Raiders linked to Russ and some around the league think a trade could happen (The Athletic)

      Russell Wilson's Camp Has Talked Trade
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russell Wilson's Camp Has Talked Trade

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Pre-Snap Reads 2/25: Where does Alex Collins Signing leave Seahawks at RB in 2021?

      Pre-Snap Reads 2/25: Where does Alex Collins Signing leave Seahawks at RB in 2021?
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Pre-Snap Reads 2/25: Where does Alex Collins Signing leave Seahawks at RB in 2021?

      Brendan O'Leary
      via Field Gulls

      Expect bigger and better things from Seahawks L.J. Collier in 2021

      Expect bigger and better things from Seahawks L.J. Collier in 2021
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Expect bigger and better things from Seahawks L.J. Collier in 2021

      Liz Mathews
      via Seahawks Wire

      Every Team's Toughest Contract Decision

      @GDavenport identifies each NFL team's hardest contract call this offseason 🤔

      Every Team's Toughest Contract Decision
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Every Team's Toughest Contract Decision

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report