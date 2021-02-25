Ranking Ric Flair's Greatest WWE Moments on 72nd Birthday

Ranking Ric Flair's Greatest WWE Moments on 72nd BirthdayFebruary 25, 2021
Ric Flair, arguably the greatest wrestler of all time, celebrated his 72nd birthday Thursday.
The Nature Boy enjoyed a fabulous career during his time in the ring with promotions across the globe.
It is his WWE run that we revisit here, though: A period that saw him rediscover his form after doubting his own abilities as he became an industry icon and pop culture phenomenon.
Here, we rank the best moments of Flair's time in WWE.
8. Howdy, Partner
Just 24 hours removed from Survivor Series in 2001, Vince McMahon had every reason to celebrate.
His WWE had just conquered the alliance between WCW and ECW and was once again unopposed on the wrestling landscape. He was at his domineering, braggadocios best leading into the night's final segment.
Then, it happened.
The star most synonymous with WCW stepped through the curtain and strutted to the ring as only he could. Flair returned to McMahonland and immediately confronted The Chairman of the Board.
In a bombshell revelation, he told the boss that he had purchased Stephanie and Shane McMahon's stock in the company and was now a co-owner of the sports-entertainment empire.
In shock, McMahon tugged at his ear in a visual that would become part of WWE video packages for years.
It was a blockbuster debut for a star who probably should have been at the forefront of the Invasion storyline, but he did finally return to a company that would respect his legacy the way it should have been by his former employer.
7. Loser Leaves Town
Mr. Perfect stunned the wrestling world when he betrayed Flair and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan prior to Survivor Series in 1992 and agreed to partner with "Macho Man" Randy Savage in a gigantic tag team main event.
That moment sparked a rivalry between Perfect and Flair that would culminate in a Loser Leaves Town match on Raw in January 1993.
The brilliantly wrestled contest proved that even on his way out of the company, Flair could still deliver at the highest possible level. The chemistry between him and Perfect reflected their abilities between the ropes and led to one of the best matches in the 28-year history of the flagship show.
Perfect would win the match, forcing The Nature Boy back to WCW, but it was another five-star classic on Flair's resume of all-time great contests.
6. Flair Owns Mr. McMahon Gets in Street Fight
Flair has often mentioned the lack of confidence he had upon his return to WWE in 2001, making the significance of his Royal Rumble 2002 Street Fight against Vince McMahon that much more significant.
The latest chapter in the rivalry that began with Flair announcing his co-ownership of the company, it was an emotionally intense, bloody brawl between wrestling's most celebrated performer and promoter.
McMahon taunted Flair and his family, who were seated at ringside, before the crimson mask-wearing Nature Boy forced The Chairman of the Board to tap out with the Figure Four.
It was a match that far exceeded expectations and reminded fans of just who The Nature Boy was, even if the legendary competitor still struggled with that realization himself.
5. Icon vs. Icon
Dayton, Ohio was the site of the first match between Hulk Hogan and Flair inside a WWE ring, but the most significant came on November 30, 1991 at New York's Madison Square Garden.
The showdown between the two greatest icons in wrestling—a war between WWE and WCW's best—was a dream match few expected to ever see, even though Hogan won via an unsatisfying disqualification.
Unfortunately, MSG was the largest stage they would compete on during their time in WWE as lower-than-expected house-show returns prevented the company from promoting it as the WrestleMania VIII main event.
However, there was a demand for the contest, something that would be realized two years later when they clashed at the Bash at the Beach PPV—for WCW.
4. WrestleMania VIII
They say you never forget your first.
For Flair, his first WrestleMania came in April 1992 against "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
The match, intensely personal as a result of Naitch's lusting for Savage's wife, Elizabeth, was one of two main events that night in Indianapolis and for the WWE Championship.
Flair entered the match as the champion and a master of mental chess. He had infuriated Savage to such an extent that he would surely be able to exploit it, using his rival's emotions against him.
The plan worked early as he allowed Savage to expend a ton of energy, even bloodying the champion. The match slowed, though, and Flair targeted his opponent's knee.
The arrival of Elizabeth at ringside, a distracted referee and his opponent's willingness to bend the rules proved to be elements The Nature Boy did not count on. He fell prey to a roll-up from Savage, who held on to a handful of tights and picked up the win.
An irate Flair cut a stellar promo promising vengeance, which he would attain in September when he beat Savage to regain the title.
The show-stealing encounter would be just another classic for Flair, but it was his first on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
3. A Toast to the GOAT
The May 19, 2003 episode of Raw saw then-world champion Triple H take best friend and mentor Flair for granted, underestimating the legendary figure before a match against him in the night's main event.
As he had done countless times before, Naitch proved his opponent wrong and reminded his protege that while he may not be as good as he once was, he could still be great in a one-off contest.
Flair rallied throughout the match and nearly knocked The Game off his pedestal on numerous occasions before eventually succumbing to The Cerebral Assassin's unmatched arsenal.
As dramatic as the match was, it was the post-show festivities that captivated fans and left The Nature Boy in tears.
When the show went dark, the locker room spilled into the ring to pay tribute to Flair in Greenville, North Carolina, home to so many of his iconic moments.
Superstar after Superstar paid homage to their greatest influence and wrestling's most celebrated performer before "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his way to the ring. The Attitude Era icon toasted Flair in a show of respect from him, the locker room and WWE as a whole.
It was another reminder from his fellow wrestlers that he was a god-like figure to them. It was also key to him rediscovering the self-confidence he had lost after WCW so soundly beat him into the ground during its final days.
2. 'I'm Sorry. I Love You'
"I'm sorry. I love you."
It is a gut-wrenching moment in WrestleMania history and the final chapter of Flair's in-ring career (or, at least, that we want to talk about).
Following a grueling Career Threatening match in 2008 in which he fought for the right to remain an in-ring competitor and for his legacy, Flair defiantly stood up, fists raised, daring Shawn Michaels to put him down.
HBK declared his love and admiration for his lifelong hero with the simple five-word phrase and launched one last superkick at the legend. He then covered him, the referee counted three, and Michaels planted a kiss on The Nature Boy's forehead.
The entire sequence was a display of love and respect from one all-time-great to another.
Flair's emotional post-match walk up the ramp and final wave goodbye to the thousands inside the Orange Bowl in Orlando, Florida only added gravity to the moment.
To this day, the match and everything surrounding it represents the very best in professional wrestling and the love the industry has for Flair.
1. 'With a Tear in My Eye'
Flair was a shell of himself by the time he departed WCW in 1991, beaten down by backstage politics and a promoter who had no idea what to do with the greatest wrestler the industry has known.
His arrival in WWE represented a much-needed change of scenery and an opportunity to rediscover himself and his greatness.
After a rough early stretch that included some creative inconsistencies, Naitch entered the 1992 Royal Rumble and proceeded to win it and the vacant WWE Championship. It was a landmark moment for Flair, who survived the most celebrated field of competitors in Rumble match history to win.
It wasn't the victory that is most vividly etched in the minds of fans. Instead, it is the post-match promo in which he exclaimed, "With a tear in my eye, this is the greatest moment of my life!"
It was the best moment of his life because it was recognition of his talent. He had been the biggest name for the same company for so long that to go elsewhere and be treated like a top star was vindication of his ability.
It was also a firm middle finger to those in his old place of employment who forgot who he was. And it remains his greatest WWE moment.