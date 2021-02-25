Ranking Ric Flair's Greatest WWE Moments on 72nd Birthday

1 of 8

Just 24 hours removed from Survivor Series in 2001, Vince McMahon had every reason to celebrate.

His WWE had just conquered the alliance between WCW and ECW and was once again unopposed on the wrestling landscape. He was at his domineering, braggadocios best leading into the night's final segment.

Then, it happened.

The star most synonymous with WCW stepped through the curtain and strutted to the ring as only he could. Flair returned to McMahonland and immediately confronted The Chairman of the Board.

In a bombshell revelation, he told the boss that he had purchased Stephanie and Shane McMahon's stock in the company and was now a co-owner of the sports-entertainment empire.

In shock, McMahon tugged at his ear in a visual that would become part of WWE video packages for years.

It was a blockbuster debut for a star who probably should have been at the forefront of the Invasion storyline, but he did finally return to a company that would respect his legacy the way it should have been by his former employer.