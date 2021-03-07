AEW Revolution 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 11

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, Sting in a street fight, a Casino Tag Team Royale, The Inner Circle against The Young Bucks and more on the card, AEW Revolution 2021 had a lot to be excited about heading into the show.

With so much hype, AEW set itself up for high expectations that would be hard to match, but still attainable given all this card's potential.

Now that it's finished, how did the event play out? What were the standout pros and cons of the night?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of AEW Revolution 2021.

