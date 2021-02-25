Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After February 24

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After February 24February 25, 2021
In fantasy leagues, it pays to take a deep shot at a sleeper who's inconsistent or on a slow rise. The early buyer beats the waiver-wire rush.
The Chicago Bulls have gone on a run, winning five of their past six games. Any time a team starts to click, take a look at the squad's lineup. You may notice some changes or improved play within a steady rotation. The Bulls' top 2020 draft pick has hit his stride over the past week.
The Houston Rockets made a roster move that signals an imminent change with a lean toward a smaller lineup. Pick up their forwards until a key starter returns from injury.
A scoring guard will take you on a fantasy roller coaster, but he's worth a speculative add with a role in his team's rotation.
We'll highlight deep sleepers available in at least 75 percent of Yahoo leagues after Wednesday's action.
SF/PF, Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls (22 Percent Rostered)
If you need a stat-sheet stuffer, Patrick Williams belongs on your radar. The No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 draft has started to heat up, logging double-digit scoring totals in three consecutive outings with at least one steal and a block for each of the past two contests.
As a rookie starter, Williams will go through his ups and downs, which explains why he's widely available, but head coach Billy Donovan seems comfortable with the 6'7" forward in the first unit, which means Williams should continue to average around 27 minutes per game.
On the pro level, Williams has extended his shooting range. As a collegian, he knocked down just 16 three-pointers. The Florida State product has recorded four triples over the previous three games and 26 for the season.
Managers should grab Williams as he develops into a solid contributor on both ends of the court.
SF/PF Danuel House Jr., Houston Rockets (17 Percent Rostered)
The Houston Rockets released Demarcus Cousins on Tuesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the club would like to play a younger and smaller frontcourt going forward.
The Rockets' small-ball philosophy bodes well for Danuel House Jr., who averages a little more than 28 minutes per game.
House was in the starting lineup for the first four games this season, missed time because of a back injury and health and safety protocols and then came back to a role off the bench. However, he returned to the first unit in the previous four outings. The versatile forward should hold his spot until Christian Wood recovers from a sprained ankle.
House has put himself on the fantasy watchlist with solid stat lines, logging six triples, 29 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and three blocks over the past two games. Don't underestimate his impact on defense. He's blocked seven shots in his past five outings.
PG/SG, Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets (10 Percent Rostered)
This recommendation goes to managers on the lookout for instant offense in points leagues. Malik Monk has struggled to stay in the Charlotte Hornets' rotation, but he's scorching hot right now.
Over the past two games, Monk has recorded nine triples, 49 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal while averaging 26 minutes. With three 20-plus-point performances in three of his past four showings, he's worth an add if you're not too attached to a player at the end of your roster.
Even more encouraging, Monk has been an efficient scorer as of late, shooting 47 percent over his previous four contests and converting 10-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Within a week, Monk could fade again, but managers should take advantage of his productivity while he's on an impressive scoring streak. On his best nights, the combo guard will dish out a few assists as well.
