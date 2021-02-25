Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After February 24

0 of 3

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

In fantasy leagues, it pays to take a deep shot at a sleeper who's inconsistent or on a slow rise. The early buyer beats the waiver-wire rush.

The Chicago Bulls have gone on a run, winning five of their past six games. Any time a team starts to click, take a look at the squad's lineup. You may notice some changes or improved play within a steady rotation. The Bulls' top 2020 draft pick has hit his stride over the past week.

The Houston Rockets made a roster move that signals an imminent change with a lean toward a smaller lineup. Pick up their forwards until a key starter returns from injury.

A scoring guard will take you on a fantasy roller coaster, but he's worth a speculative add with a role in his team's rotation.

We'll highlight deep sleepers available in at least 75 percent of Yahoo leagues after Wednesday's action.