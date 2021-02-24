No. 6 Alabama Upset by Moses Moody, No. 20 Arkansas, 81-66

Michael Woods/Associated Press

In a foul fest, No. 6 Alabama fell to No. 20 Arkansas 81-66 on Wednesday night.

The win was the fifth straight for Arkansas and its eighth consecutive victory against an SEC opponent.

Moses Moody paced the Razorbacks with 24 points, while Justin Smith recorded a double-double by way of 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Tate added 12 points, while JD Notae and Jaylin Williams tallied double digits off the bench.

Alabama was paced by 14 points from Jordan Bruner.

The two teams met back on Jan. 16, when Alabama upended Arkansas 90-59.

Up by one at the break, Arkansas—which held a 21-9 lead early in the first half—went on a 9-0 run late in the second half to cement its lead over the Crimson Tide.

Of Moody's game-high 24 points, 16 of them came from the free-throw line, evidence of a major trend in Wednesday's game.

A third of Arkansas' points came from the line, with Alabama getting whistled for 32 personal fouls against the Razorbacks, who hit 62.8 percent of their free throws to knock down 27 of their 43 attempts. Alabama only had eight attempts from the free-throw line and sank three of them.

The Crimson Tide managed to earn the advantage from deep, with 11 made shots from beyond the arc, but they couldn't overcome the Arkansas advantage.

Things heated up late, when Alabama's John Petty Jr. and Arkansas' Tate got ejected with 1:01 left to play.

The Tide suffered a setback in Arkansas on Wednesday, but they'll close out their schedule with a pair of easy outings in Mississippi State and Auburn to get back on track in time for the SEC tournament and Selection Sunday.

With the same goals on the line, Arkansas will take on LSU and South Carolina to close out the season.