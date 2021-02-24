WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 24

1 of 2

After a promo from Scarlett and Kross, Lumis made his way to the ring to start the show with his match against Gargano. Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae were all there to support the leader of The Way.

Lumis got into Gargano's head early and backed him up. Lumis snuck under the ring so he could get behind him and take control. He planted Johnny Wrestling and delivered a flurry of punches.

The North American champion lured Lumis out of the ring and drive him into the apron to turn the tide in his favor. The Artist recovered and dropped him into the side of the apron. Theory and Hartwell were going to interfere but Lumis scared them into stopping. LeRae tried to hit a hurricanrana but Lumis blocked it.

Gargano used the distraction to hit a suicide dive as the show went to a break. We returned to see Lumis building up a head of steam. Gargano wrestled him down into a crucifix pin for a two-count before Lumis planted him with a spinebuster for another near-fall.

Theory was going to hit Lumis with a chair but The Artist sent Gargano into him before putting him in a chokehold for the win.

Grade: B-

Analysis

Lumis is a unique Superstar with an interesting gimmick but WWE has failed to utilize him effectively for months. His feud with Gargano is the first step toward building him up again.

As usual, Gargano was clean in the ring. His heel run has had its ups and downs but he has always been a joy to watch no matter who is working with him.

This was a good opened and it left plenty of room for them to improve in the eventual rematch for the North American Championship.