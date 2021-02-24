WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 24

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 24February 25, 2021
After having their fight postponed last week, Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar met for their No Disqualification match on Wednesday's episode of NXT.
This week's show also saw former friends, Xia Li and Kacy Catanzaro do battle after Li attacked Katanzaro and Kayden Carter and left them battered and bruised.
The Grizzled Young Veterans were looking to avenge their loss in the Dusty Rhodes Classic when they took on Killian Dane and Drake Maverick.
Dexter Lumis faced Johnny Gargano and Io Shirai faced Zoey Stark in two non-title matches, and Adam Cole promised to explain his actions at TakeOver: Vengeance.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of NXT.
Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
After a promo from Scarlett and Kross, Lumis made his way to the ring to start the show with his match against Gargano. Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae were all there to support the leader of The Way.
Lumis got into Gargano's head early and backed him up. Lumis snuck under the ring so he could get behind him and take control. He planted Johnny Wrestling and delivered a flurry of punches.
The North American champion lured Lumis out of the ring and drive him into the apron to turn the tide in his favor. The Artist recovered and dropped him into the side of the apron. Theory and Hartwell were going to interfere but Lumis scared them into stopping. LeRae tried to hit a hurricanrana but Lumis blocked it.
Gargano used the distraction to hit a suicide dive as the show went to a break. We returned to see Lumis building up a head of steam. Gargano wrestled him down into a crucifix pin for a two-count before Lumis planted him with a spinebuster for another near-fall.
Theory was going to hit Lumis with a chair but The Artist sent Gargano into him before putting him in a chokehold for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Lumis is a unique Superstar with an interesting gimmick but WWE has failed to utilize him effectively for months. His feud with Gargano is the first step toward building him up again.
As usual, Gargano was clean in the ring. His heel run has had its ups and downs but he has always been a joy to watch no matter who is working with him.
This was a good opened and it left plenty of room for them to improve in the eventual rematch for the North American Championship.
Zoey Stark vs. Io Shirai
Malcolm Bivens accompanied Tyler Rust to the ring for what was going to be a match against Leon Ruff. The former North American champion took a beating at the hands of Isaiah Scott last week and was looking to get back on the right track.
As Ruff made his entrance, Scott appeared out of nowhere and beat him down again. Swerve said he is going to keep doing stuff like this until he gets some opportunities. NXT moved onto the next match with Shirai and Stark.
They locked up and Stark overpowered Shirai with ease to push her up against the ropes. She brought the champ down with some chain wrestling but The Genius of the Sky kept her on her toes with counters and reversals.
As the match went on, both competitors came close to winning several times. Shirai scored the win but Stark earned her respect in the process. They shook hands and hugged before Toni Storm came out to rain on their parade.
Grade: B-
Analysis
The quick beatdown by Scott was good but did nothing more than what he did to Ruff last week. If he had taken out both Rust and Ruff, he would have made a much bigger impact.
A technical glitch cut Stark's interview short, so we don't know what she was going to say about facing the NXT women's champion. It was clearly going to be a babyface promo
The match was competitive and helped Stark show off some of her skills to the members of the NXT Universe who are not familiar with her work outside of WWE. They had a few sloppy moments but that tends to happen with people who have never worked together before.
Stark's performance here will likely ensure we see more of her in the coming weeks.