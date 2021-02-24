Johnny Manziel to Miss Time in FCF After Surgery on Undisclosed Injury

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The biggest name in the new Fan Controlled Football league will not take the field this week.

On Wednesday, the league announced former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel will not play because he is undergoing surgery Thursday.

"FCF is pro football re-imagined for the modern digital world," the league's website explains. "Real games played in a single, high-tech studio arena and streamed live on Twitch. Oh, and you call the plays. Scroll down the page to read all about this exciting new brand of football that puts the fans in the middle of it all."

Manziel plays for the Zappers, and his team lost its opening games to the Beasts 48-44 and its second game to the Glacier Boyz 30-28.

It is scheduled to face the Wild Aces on Saturday.

It wasn't that long ago Manziel was one of the most notable football players at any level. He won the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M and entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

However, he never lived up to expectations in the NFL.

He appeared in 14 games for the Browns during the 2014 and 2015 campaigns and finished with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions. The production surely wasn't what the Browns had in mind when they used a first-round pick on the collegiate star.

Manziel also played in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football following his NFL career.