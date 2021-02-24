AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for February 24

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for February 24February 25, 2021
The march to AEW Revolution continued Wednesday night on TNT with the latest, jam-packed episode of Dynamite, headlined by a ladder match qualifier and women's world title eliminator semifinal action.
Rey Fenix and Lance Archer battled for the right to enter the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on March 7 while Dr. Britt Baker and Nyla Rose clashed for a spot in the American finals of the Women's World Title Eliminator.
Throw in a vengeful Sting, an enraged Jon Moxley and the blockbuster news of Paul Wight signing with the company earlier in the afternoon and you had a noteworthy episode.
Who emerged victoriously, what did it mean for the men and women involved, and how did it help shape AEW's road to its next pay-per-view extravaganza?
Find out now with this recap of the February 24 episode.
Match Card
- Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Nyla Rose
- Sting is out for revenge
- Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer
- More information on Paul Wight signing with AEW
- Jon Moxley vs. "Hollywood Hunk" Ryan Nemeth
- Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Varsity Blonds
- Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
- Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford and Miro sit down with Tony Schiavone
- Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
Jon Moxley vs. "The Hollywood Hunk" Ryan Nemeth
Ahead of his Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Kenny Omega at Revolution, Jon Moxley kicked off Wednesday's show with a match against "The Hollywood Hunk" Ryan Nemeth.
A brutal knife's edge chop, joint manipulation, and a picture-perfect Paradigm Shift earned Moxley the quick win.
After the match, Mox addressed the AEW fans, asking them what images come to mind when they think of "Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match." He referred to himslef as an addict, almost seething as he said battling and living close to the flame is a feeling he cannot get enough of.
"It's too attractive. It pulls me in. I can't resist it," he said, even if it is a trap by Omega and his boys. "You will know, when it's all said and done, I gave you everything I had," he said in reference to those who have been behind him from the start.
Moxley defeated Nemeth
A
In case you didn't know, Moxley is hellbent on revenge and will walk through whatever hell necessary to get his hands on Omega and regain his world title. Poor Nemeth found out the hard way just how hellbent, enduring a one-sided ass-kicking that ended with him dropped on his head in an effective squash match.
Even better was the post-match promo in which Moxley laid down the gauntlet, essentially telling Omega he was willing to be put out of action for good because he is addicted to the fight. It upped the ante beyond that of a championship and highlighted the intense hatred between the challenger and champion.
It was a great, energetic, high-profile start to the show that broke the streak of Moxley catching a beatdown at the hands of Omega and The Good Brothers at the close of the show.
Team Taz vs. Hollywood Blonds
Brian Cage and Ricky Starks attacked Sting, leaving him lying with a powerbomb a week ago. This week, they sought to build more momentum heading into their upcoming Street Fight with The Icon and TNT champion Darby Allin as they battled The Varsity Blonds' Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
The heels overcame an early spark of energy by the babyfaces, downing Pillman and working him over during the commercial break.
Tony Schiavone warned on commentary that Sting was in the building and ready to avenge last week's beating while Starks continued to take the fight to his second-generation opponent.
Pillman managed to create just enough separation to make the tag to Garrison, who exploded into the ring with a flurry of offense that included a plancha to Cage and a dropkick/powerbomb combination with Pillman to Starks.
Starks cut off their momentum with a spear to Garrison and Cage finished Pillman off with a discus lariat.
After the match, a video vignette aired in which Sting retrieved Allin from a body bag in the desert. The lights went out and Sting appeared, producing a body bag containing Taz's son Hook. Allin descended into the ring from the rafters and attacked Starks.
Sting teeds off on Cage and dropped him with a Scorpion Death Drop to end the segment.
Cage and Starks defeated The Varsity Blonds
A
There is plenty to be said about Sting returning to the ring and whether it is wise for him to be bumping around the ring the way he is. With that said, there is absolutely no denying that his use otherwise is as strong as any company has utilized any legend in recent memory.
This isn't Goldberg coming back to win a world title. This isn't Brock Lesnar popping up for the third time in a year and winning a championship from Kofi Kingston in eight seconds.
This is Sting using his star power to boost Allin's profile and in the process, enhance the credibility of Team Taz. He is using his name to elevate talent, as any returning legend should do and it is commendable.
Everything from the vignette to Allin dropping in from the sky was fantastic, added considerable heat and built great anticipation for the Street Fight. A killer television segment all the way around.
Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
The Inner Circle’s Jake Hager returned to the squared circle this week, battling Brandon Cutler.
Hager squashed the resident Dungeons and Dragons fan of AEW, earning a mostly uncontested victory.
After the match, Santana, Ortiz and Wardlow hit the ring and beat down Cutler in an apparent message to The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson hit the ring, clearing the heels out of the squared circle and calling out Chris Jericho and MJF ahead of their showdown at Revolution.
Jericho and MJF appeared on the video screen with the Bucks’ father, who bled from the forehead. They cut a promo on the tag team champions before throwing Papa Buck into a ring truck, his blood smearing on his sons’ picture.
Hager defeated Cutler
B+
Hager vs. Cutler was hardly a match this show needed to have, in all reality, but it did set up the post-match angle and for that reason, grades out fairly high.
Jericho and MJF sinking to the depths of attacking The Young Bucks’ father was a great bit of heel work and really positioned the tag team champions as sympathetic figures rather than the dominant force in the tag team division, setting up a hell of a dynamic for their Revolution showdown.
On a night with a lineup that was relatively pedestrian, AEW continued to hit it out of the proverbial ballpark with a third strong segment.