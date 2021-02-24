AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for February 24

3 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks attacked Sting, leaving him lying with a powerbomb a week ago. This week, they sought to build more momentum heading into their upcoming Street Fight with The Icon and TNT champion Darby Allin as they battled The Varsity Blonds' Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

The heels overcame an early spark of energy by the babyfaces, downing Pillman and working him over during the commercial break.

Tony Schiavone warned on commentary that Sting was in the building and ready to avenge last week's beating while Starks continued to take the fight to his second-generation opponent.

Pillman managed to create just enough separation to make the tag to Garrison, who exploded into the ring with a flurry of offense that included a plancha to Cage and a dropkick/powerbomb combination with Pillman to Starks.

Starks cut off their momentum with a spear to Garrison and Cage finished Pillman off with a discus lariat.

After the match, a video vignette aired in which Sting retrieved Allin from a body bag in the desert. The lights went out and Sting appeared, producing a body bag containing Taz's son Hook. Allin descended into the ring from the rafters and attacked Starks.

Sting teeds off on Cage and dropped him with a Scorpion Death Drop to end the segment.

Result

Cage and Starks defeated The Varsity Blonds

Grade

A

Analysis

There is plenty to be said about Sting returning to the ring and whether it is wise for him to be bumping around the ring the way he is. With that said, there is absolutely no denying that his use otherwise is as strong as any company has utilized any legend in recent memory.

This isn't Goldberg coming back to win a world title. This isn't Brock Lesnar popping up for the third time in a year and winning a championship from Kofi Kingston in eight seconds.

This is Sting using his star power to boost Allin's profile and in the process, enhance the credibility of Team Taz. He is using his name to elevate talent, as any returning legend should do and it is commendable.

Everything from the vignette to Allin dropping in from the sky was fantastic, added considerable heat and built great anticipation for the Street Fight. A killer television segment all the way around.