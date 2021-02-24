The Rock Jokes About Autographing Photo for Former Browns OL Joe Thomas

David Richard/Associated Press

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joked about a picture that former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas asked him to sign recently:

The Rock appears to look at Thomas in admiration, which is easy to do considering the ex-NFL player and current NFL Network analyst's excellent performance on the Titan Games last year.

Created and hosted by The Rock, the Titan Games is an athletic competition series in which everyday people face off against each other in head-to-head challenges, with the eventual winner going against a designated "Titan" in the East, Central or West region during an intense obstacle course called "Mount Olympus."



Thomas was the male Central region Titan, and he fared quite well, winning his first three Mount Olympus battles before falling in the fourth to Matt Chan, who he had beaten earlier in the season.

Thomas played in the NFL from 2007-2017, making 10 Pro Bowls and earning six first-team All-Pro nods.