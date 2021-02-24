    The Rock Jokes About Autographing Photo for Former Browns OL Joe Thomas

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 24, 2021

    Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joked about a picture that former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas asked him to sign recently:

    The Rock appears to look at Thomas in admiration, which is easy to do considering the ex-NFL player and current NFL Network analyst's excellent performance on the Titan Games last year.

    Created and hosted by The Rock, the Titan Games is an athletic competition series in which everyday people face off against each other in head-to-head challenges, with the eventual winner going against a designated "Titan" in the East, Central or West region during an intense obstacle course called "Mount Olympus."

    Thomas was the male Central region Titan, and he fared quite well, winning his first three Mount Olympus battles before falling in the fourth to Matt Chan, who he had beaten earlier in the season.

    Thomas played in the NFL from 2007-2017, making 10 Pro Bowls and earning six first-team All-Pro nods.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      👀 Cena unhappy losing to Rock? 🍿 Jon Moxley wants Christian 📲 Catch up on the latest buzz

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Bobby Lashley Deserves to Be Champ

      Business has picked up and we explain why it’s The Almighty’s time to become WWE champion 📲

      Bobby Lashley Deserves to Be Champ
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Bobby Lashley Deserves to Be Champ

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      New Recruits Report to WWE PC

      Parker Boudreaux, Taya Valkyrie and Bronson Rechsteiner among largest class of WWE PC recruits in history

      New Recruits Report to WWE PC
      WWE logo
      WWE

      New Recruits Report to WWE PC

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Best WrestleMania Feuds for Drew McIntyre

      We pick five possible feuds for The Scottish Warrior at this year's event

      Best WrestleMania Feuds for Drew McIntyre
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Best WrestleMania Feuds for Drew McIntyre

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report