    Parker Boudreaux, Taya Valkyrie, Bronson Rechsteiner Headline WWE PC Recruits

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021
    A trailer and a satellite truck to transmit wrestling broadcasts are parked outside the WWE Performance Center Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Florida’s top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order to include employees at the professional sports and media production with a national audience, if the location is closed to the public. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    WWE announced its "largest class of recruits" Wednesday, a group that includes former Impact Wrestling stars Taya Valkyrie and Eli Drake.

    The additions include former UCF offensive lineman Parker Boudreaux and former Kennesaw State running back Bronson Rechsteiner, who's the son of tag team legend Rick Steiner.

    Valkyrie was Impact Wrestling's Knockouts champion for 377 days, the longest reign in the history of the title. She has also appeared for AAA and Lucha Underground.

    Fans have already gotten a taste of Drake, who debuted as LA Knight on the pre-show ahead of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

    Drake isn't the only recruit to have already graced WWE programming. Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade competed in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with all three failing to advance to the semifinals. Dolin also faced off with Deonna Purrazzo in the first round of the Mae Young Classic in 2018, losing via submission in the first round.

    Despite the fact that they don't have any formal experience in the ring, Rechsteiner and Boudreaux will likely excite many in the WWE Universe. 

    Boudreaux started drawing comparisons to Brock Lesnar years ago and has already caught the eye of Paul Heyman.

    Rechsteiner, meanwhile, seems destined to enjoy a long, successful career given his connections. When your dad is Rick Steiner and your uncle is Scott Steiner, going into the family business seems inevitable.    

