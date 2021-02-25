9 MLB Players Who Will Have the Most Pressure on Them This Season

0 of 9

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Spring training is upon us, which means the evaluation period leading up to the 2021 MLB season is underway.

Let's get all the cliches out of the way early. There is a buzz in every clubhouse, and everyone is in the best shape of their lives. One of these days we'll finally hear someone acknowledge they are not in shape coming into spring training, but today is not that day.

Spring training is about finding the right fit at each position. No season is won or lost in February and March, but position battles are, and those will be waged in the coming weeks.

It's tough to know what to expect from anyone this season. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted baseball, just like it's disrupted every other aspect of our lives.

Still, projection models provide good previews for players. The question is: Will they live up to those forecasts? And what about other factors such as sky-high expectations for stars in big markets or those who might be squeezed out of playing time?

Here are nine players facing pressure-packed seasons.