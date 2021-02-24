    Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald Tease Happy Gilmore Sequel After Viral Video

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Adam Sandler poses in the press room with the award for best male lead for
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    A quarter-century after the release of Happy Gilmore, Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald may be ready to hit the links again. 

    Sandler and McDonald each gave the proverbial thumbs-up to a sequel to the 1996 film Wednesday in an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show:

    Presumably, a sequel would feature Gilmore and Shooter McGavin playing on the Senior Tour. Sandler and McDonald stoked interest in a follow-up to the classic last week when they both appeared in character for viral videos posted to honor the film's 25-year anniversary.

    Sandler clearly still has the Happy swing down, and McDonald seemed to not miss a beat returning to character in his video.

    One potential snag in the plans is that Happy Gilmore was not produced by Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, so he likely has less control over sequel rights. That said, given the continued popularity of the film more than two decades after its release, the odds are something could be worked out if the parties got together.

