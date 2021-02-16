    Watch Adam Sandler Relive 'Happy Gilmore,' Call out Shooter McGavin in Video

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Adam Sandler poses in the press room with the award for best male lead for
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    Tuesday is the anniversary of a landmark day in American sports cinema since it was 25 years ago when Happy Gilmore was released into theaters. 

    Adam Sandler celebrated the day by recreating Happy's famous drive shot and calling out Shooter McGavin:

    That technique has been used by some PGA Tour professionals over the years. 

    Padraig Harrington frequently imitates the shot, including breaking it out during the Longest Drive Contest at the 2014 PGA Championship. 

    When the movie was originally released in 1996, it was a modest hit. According to Box Office Mojo, it made $38.8 million in theaters in the United States. 

    Time has been very kind to the movie, as it is arguably Sandler's most beloved comedy. Several bits from the movie remain staples of pop culture, most notably Happy's fight with Bob Barker during the celebrity Pro-Am.  

