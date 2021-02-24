    Broncos' Melvin Gordon's DUI Hearing Continued in Denver District Court

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The Denver District Court granted a continuation of the scheduled disposition hearing in the DUI case of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon on Wednesday. 

    Per Mike Klis of 9News, the rescheduled hearing will take place March 10. Disposition hearings are usually held in order for the two sides to try to come to an agreement on a plea deal to avoid going to trial.

    "Some new information has come up that is the subject of discussion between the parties," Gordon's attorney, Robert Malen, said when requesting the continuation in a virtual hearing Wednesday, per Klis.

    Gordon was arrested on DUI and speeding charges in October. He was pulled over after allegedly being clocked going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone.

    If Gordon is found guilty of driving under the influence, he would be subject to an automatic three-game suspension under the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The Broncos would also be able to void the $4.5 million that is guaranteed from his 2021 salary.

    Pleading to a lesser charge may help Gordon avoid punishment from the NFL and retain his guaranteed money.

    Gordon pleaded not guilty to the charges in January. A jury trial is currently set to begin April 8. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Lynch Backs Jimmy G as Starter

      John Lynch has zero doubts about who his starting QB is in 2021: ‘No. Not at all. I really believe that’

      Lynch Backs Jimmy G as Starter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lynch Backs Jimmy G as Starter

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Brady Was Intrigued by What Peyton Did with Broncos

      Brady Was Intrigued by What Peyton Did with Broncos
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Brady Was Intrigued by What Peyton Did with Broncos

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      How Packers Can Keep Aaron Jones

      @GDavenport says Green Bay must hold on to their elite RB to keep its SB window open. How they can find the money ➡️

      How Packers Can Keep Aaron Jones
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How Packers Can Keep Aaron Jones

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      PFF Mock Draft Has Broncos Trading for Deshaun

      PFF Mock Draft Has Broncos Trading for Deshaun
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      PFF Mock Draft Has Broncos Trading for Deshaun

      Jon Heath
      via Broncos Wire