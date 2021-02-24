Broncos' Melvin Gordon's DUI Hearing Continued in Denver District Court

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver District Court granted a continuation of the scheduled disposition hearing in the DUI case of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon on Wednesday.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, the rescheduled hearing will take place March 10. Disposition hearings are usually held in order for the two sides to try to come to an agreement on a plea deal to avoid going to trial.

"Some new information has come up that is the subject of discussion between the parties," Gordon's attorney, Robert Malen, said when requesting the continuation in a virtual hearing Wednesday, per Klis.

Gordon was arrested on DUI and speeding charges in October. He was pulled over after allegedly being clocked going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone.

If Gordon is found guilty of driving under the influence, he would be subject to an automatic three-game suspension under the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The Broncos would also be able to void the $4.5 million that is guaranteed from his 2021 salary.

Pleading to a lesser charge may help Gordon avoid punishment from the NFL and retain his guaranteed money.

Gordon pleaded not guilty to the charges in January. A jury trial is currently set to begin April 8.