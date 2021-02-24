Zion Williamson May Participate in 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest: 'You Never Know'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson left the door open regarding his status for the NBA's 2021 Slam Dunk Contest.

"Who knows? That's all I can say," Williamson told reporters Wednesday. "Who knows? I might. You never know."

On Tuesday, Williamson was named as a Western Conference reserve for the All-Star Game, the first All-Star nod of his young career.

Of the candidates who could realistically take part, the 20-year-old is the one star fans would probably love to see the most in the dunk contest.

Williamson's prodigious dunking ability made him a viral sensation well before he arrived at Duke in 2018. The 6'7", 284-pound forward's combination of power and leaping ability is almost unparalleled among his peers.

Of course, those who recall the perennial discourse around LeBron James and the dunk contest will know not to get too excited before anything is official.

Earlier in his career, everybody wondered whether James would follow in the footsteps of previous legends and look to add a dunk contest title to his trophy cabinet. During All-Star Weekend in 2009, LeBron said he was tentatively putting his name in the hat for the 2010 dunk contest, only to decline the opportunity when the time arrived.

The four-time MVP ruled out the idea in perpetuity in 2012.

That Williamson is still entertaining the possibility of competing in the event is good. But that's some distance from an outright "yes."