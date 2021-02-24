Matthew Judon Denies Rumor That Ravens Offered Him New Contract During Season

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens star Matthew Judon refuted a report he had received a contract offer during the 2020 NFL season.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported Tuesday the Ravens tabled a deal to Judon that effectively matched Za'Darius Smith's four-year, $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday, Judon went on social media to deny the story:

Judon spent this past season on a one-year franchise tender worth $16.8 million after he and the Ravens failed to work out a long-term extension.

In his piece, Hensley explained how the Ravens have difficult decisions to make when it comes to Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. The franchise tag would allow Baltimore to easily keep one of the two, but that's a costly avenue in both instances ($20.1 million for Judon and $15.9 million for Ngakoue).

Some might argue there's also a level of risk to giving Judon a big multiyear deal despite the fact he notched six sacks and reached his second straight Pro Bowl.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 74 free agent overall, writing he "fits best as a situational rusher who can take advantage of mismatches and be used as a pass-rush/spy weapon against athletic quarterbacks."

B/R's Kristopher Knox also wrote overpaying Judon is the one offseason move Baltimore needs to avoid. Knox argued the team should look to re-sign him but be wary of letting his cost rise too high, otherwise general manager Eric DeCosta would have limited ability to address other areas of the roster.

Judon's posts Wednesday may not offer much insight into whether he'll wind up staying in Baltimore. As he noted, a team is unable to discuss an extension with a player in the middle of the season when he's playing on the franchise tag.

Even if the Ravens were prepared to give him a big pay raise, NFL rules would've required them to wait until the 2020 campaign ended before they could make a formal approach.