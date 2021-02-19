The 1 Move Every NFL Team Needs to Avoid in 2021 Offseason

0 of 32

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is always full of tough decisions that have significant consequences. Teams must navigate the trade and free-agent markets and the draft, and the moves they make—or don't make—have a lasting impact.

Sometimes, a team gets the biggest payoff from a move it doesn't make.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers initially planned to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston last offseason. They instead decided to move on, gambled on Tom Brady and finished the season with a championship.

While not every team has the potential to make a championship run in 2021, each has at least one move to avoid this offseason. Whether that involves letting a key player walk, overpaying in a trade or free agency, or overvaluing a draft prospect will depend on where the franchise sits between rebuilding and ring-chasing.

Here, you'll find one move that each franchise should avoid this offseason, based on factors like cap space, player potential, past production and roster construction.