Steelers Want Ben Roethlisberger Back, Will Work on New Contract, Says Rooney II

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday saying he held a "productive meeting" with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger where the sides shared mutual interest in restructuring his contract to keep him with the franchise for the 2021 NFL season.

Ryan Tollner, Big Ben's agent, told the NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala after Tuesday's discussions the 38-year-old signal-caller's "fire burns strong" and they're ready to help the Steelers "creatively adjust his contract":

