    Steelers Want Ben Roethlisberger Back, Will Work on New Contract, Says Rooney II

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) calls a signal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Wednesday saying he held a "productive meeting" with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger where the sides shared mutual interest in restructuring his contract to keep him with the franchise for the 2021 NFL season.

    Ryan Tollner, Big Ben's agent, told the NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala after Tuesday's discussions the 38-year-old signal-caller's "fire burns strong" and they're ready to help the Steelers "creatively adjust his contract":

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Art Rooney II would like Ben Roethlisberger back, need to work out contract

      Art Rooney II would like Ben Roethlisberger back, need to work out contract
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Art Rooney II would like Ben Roethlisberger back, need to work out contract

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to stay in Pittsburgh

      JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to stay in Pittsburgh
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to stay in Pittsburgh

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Buying or Selling Latest NFL Rumors 👀

      We examine which free-agent rumors are legit heading into March

      Buying or Selling Latest NFL Rumors 👀
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Buying or Selling Latest NFL Rumors 👀

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers' Keys to a Successful Offseason

      Biggest move Pittsburgh must make for next season

      Steelers' Keys to a Successful Offseason
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers' Keys to a Successful Offseason

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report