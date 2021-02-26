Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Announced for WWE WrestleMania 37

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair announced Friday she will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Belair has been a star on the rise in recent months, but she reached new heights in January when she won the 2021 women's Rumble from the No. 3 spot and earned the right to challenge a champion of her choosing at WrestleMania.

As soon as Belair won the Rumble, there was a palpable feeling of excitement within the WWE Universe regarding a potential WrestleMania clash with Banks.

It wasn't long after Belair's big win that she and Banks began interacting on a weekly basis. Their friendly rivalry even manifested itself into a mini-feud with WWE women's tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

That led to a tag title match at Elimination Chamber, but Belair and Banks were beaten when Reginald distracted The Boss by trying to get her to illegally use a bottle during the bout.

One thing that match accomplished was showing that Belair and Banks had some chemistry as a team, meaning it was likely they would have chemistry as opponents as well.

While there is no real hatred between Bianca and Sasha, there is still intrigue surrounding their rivalry and upcoming match since they are both obsessed with proving they are the best women's wrestler in WWE.

Belair calls herself "The EST" since she is the fastest, strongest, toughest, etc. that WWE has to offer, but Banks has maintained that Bianca can't stake claim to being the best since Sasha is the one who holds the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Banks has established herself as not only one of the elite women's wrestlers in the world today but of all time. In order for Belair to reach that level, winning a title and performing at a high level on the biggest stage in wrestling is a must.

Belair vs. Banks is a match that could potentially headline one of the two nights of WrestleMania 37, making it a virtual no-brainer for WWE to book.

