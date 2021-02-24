Seahawks' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks checked off their first offseason goal when they hired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

However, that was only the start of what could be a difficult offseason for the NFC West champion.

There is pressure looming over the franchise to secure a long-term deal for Jamal Adams, who it used a first-round pick to acquire from the New York Jets.

With no first-round selection in 2021, the Seahawks need to get creative with how they improve other openings on their roster.

No matter what happens with Adams this offseason, Seattle needs to surround its top defensive playmaker with more talent in the defensive backfield.

Pete Carroll's team could lose Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar in free agency, which would leave it with two big holes to fill with not a ton of salary cap space.

The Seahawks could face the same conundrum at running back, if Chris Carson signs elsewhere, which could make the latter rounds of the draft more important than they usually are.