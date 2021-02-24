Seahawks' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL OffseasonFebruary 24, 2021
Seahawks' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason
The Seattle Seahawks checked off their first offseason goal when they hired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
However, that was only the start of what could be a difficult offseason for the NFC West champion.
There is pressure looming over the franchise to secure a long-term deal for Jamal Adams, who it used a first-round pick to acquire from the New York Jets.
With no first-round selection in 2021, the Seahawks need to get creative with how they improve other openings on their roster.
No matter what happens with Adams this offseason, Seattle needs to surround its top defensive playmaker with more talent in the defensive backfield.
Pete Carroll's team could lose Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar in free agency, which would leave it with two big holes to fill with not a ton of salary cap space.
The Seahawks could face the same conundrum at running back, if Chris Carson signs elsewhere, which could make the latter rounds of the draft more important than they usually are.
Figure out Jamal Adams' Contract Situation Before Season Starts
The last thing Seattle needs is for negotiations with Adams to drag into the fall and have them hang over the franchise during the 2021 season.
Adams is currently on the final year of the rookie deal he signed with the New York Jets. He is scheduled to make $9.8 million in 2021.
The 26-year-old proved in his first season in the pacific northwest that he is much more valuable than the price of his current deal.
Adams led the Seahawks in sacks with 9.5 and was one of three players to have more than 80 tackles. Linebackers K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner were the others.
The safety also tied Jarran Reed and Carlos Dunlap for the team lead in quarterback hits with 14 and was level with Wright at 11 tackles for loss.
Quite simply, Adams does a bit of everything inside the Seattle defense and losing him after the 2021 campaign would be a brutal blow to the franchise.
The Seahawks do not need to get the deal done in March, but if it occurs before the Week 1 kickoff, it would take a distraction away from the franchise and player.
Seattle can't afford too many lapses in focus with the Los Angeles Rams reinvigorated by the Matthew Stafford trade and the San Francisco 49ers expected to make a push back toward a playoff position.
Find Ways to Bring Back Some Free Agents
Griffin, Dunbar, Carson and K.J. Wright are all scheduled to become free agents.
Losing two starting corners, an experienced linebacker and a No. 1 running back in an offseason with no first-round pick would be a brutal blow to the Seahawks.
With that in mind, they should try to bring back at least two of those players to ensure they are not rebuilding an entire position, especially at cornerback and running back.
However, that could be difficult with the projected salary cap sitting at $180 million. Seattle currently has $4.3 million in cap space to work with.
Since Griffin and Carson went through some injury issues in 2020, it may be hard for the Seahawks to justify using an expensive franchise tag on either.
If they come back, they could still be important pieces. Griffin would provide needed support for Adams and Quandre Diggs at safety, while Carson would give the Seahawks the security of having at least one experienced running back on the roster. Carlos Hyde is also scheduled to become a free agent.
Wright could be the most difficult of the four to bring back, if the Seahawks are facing salary cap issues. The linebacker stated on the Jim Rome Show that he would not accept a hometown discount (h/t ESPN.com's Brady Henderson).
"I do way too much on the football field to take a discount," Wright said. "It makes absolutely no sense. If you want to win all these championships and look good on Sundays, you've got to compensate your guys that are making plays. ... I have a family and I'm trying to set up long, long-term success for my family."
If Seattle lets all four players walk, it will have to get creative with its player acquisition strategies, whether it be through the draft or cheaper free agents.
Get Creative with Inexpensive Solutions
If the Seahawks lose some of their marquee free agents, they may have to get creative with their acquisition strategy to keep the team on top of the NFC West.
If they lose Dunbar and Griffin, Seattle may have to look at inexpensive options at cornerback, like Sidney Jones, that could be looking to turn their careers around. Players in that category would likely not demand much money on the open market.
If Carson and Hyde are not on the 2021 roster, Seattle's best option at running back could come through the draft.
The second round produced a handful of successful rookie running backs in 2020, and at No. 56, the Seahawks could take a swing at someone like North Carolina's Javonte Williams.
Seattle could also use the No. 56 selection to take a corner and look for veteran running backs to fill in at the position on a short-term basis, if Carson leaves.
Even if Seattle brings back one of its top four free agents, it will need to find some bargains to balance out the pricey contracts at the top of its roster.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.
Contract information obtained from Over The Cap.