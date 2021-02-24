    JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He Wants to Retire with Steelers Amid Contract Rumors

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) plays in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he's hopeful of re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent March 17.

    "At the end of the day, I want to have my legacy in Pittsburgh and retire there," Smith-Schuster told TMZ Sports in an interview released Wednesday. "I don't want to leave."

    The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

    Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott might hit the market, along with wideouts Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson II, Kenny Golladay and Smith-Schuster. They, and plenty of others, could join linemen Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff offensively.

    After being released by the Houston Texans, defensive end J.J. Watt is also a free agent for the first time in his career.

    Safeties Anthony Harris and Justin Simmons, linebacker Lavonte David, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett and cornerback Richard Sherman are also available.

