    Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: NFLPA Exec DeMaurice Smith '100 Percent' Favors Owners

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 24, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Terrance Williams/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on Instagram that he believes NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith "100 percent favors owners over players." 

    The comment was in response and reference to an appearance on television from ESPN's Seth Wickersham on Outside the Lines after he and Don Van Natta Jr. wrote an in-depth piece on Smith and his legacy.

    Numerous NFL players notably criticized the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFLPA and NFL, which was approved in March.

    Of note, Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Smith and the NFLPA amid the CBA negotiations last March. He offered an explanation for why.

    Players were notably heavily split on the new CBA, with Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt notably against it. Humphrey saw both sides of it but was more disappointed in the amount of players who didn't vote.

     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Smith was elected as the NFLPA's Executive Director in March 2009. He has negotiated a pair of collective bargaining agreements for players, including one in July 2011 that occurred following an owner-imposed four-and-a-half month work stoppage.

    Related

      Marlon Humphrey: DeMaurice Smith '100 Percent' Favors Owners

      Marlon Humphrey: DeMaurice Smith '100 Percent' Favors Owners
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Marlon Humphrey: DeMaurice Smith '100 Percent' Favors Owners

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Dez Bryant Plans to Play 2 More Seasons, Says Ravens Weren't Right Fit

      Dez Bryant Plans to Play 2 More Seasons, Says Ravens Weren't Right Fit
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Dez Bryant Plans to Play 2 More Seasons, Says Ravens Weren't Right Fit

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Two more seasons for Dez, just not with Ravens

      Two more seasons for Dez, just not with Ravens
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Two more seasons for Dez, just not with Ravens

      Jamison Hensley
      via ESPN.com

      Report: Aaron Jones Interested in Dolphins

      Report: Aaron Jones Interested in Dolphins
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Aaron Jones Interested in Dolphins

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report