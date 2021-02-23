'Angry Miz Girl' Reacts to The Miz's WWE Championship Win vs. Drew McIntyre

Credit: WWE.com

When your claim to fame is being the "Angry Miz Girl," seeing The Miz once again crowned a world champion would seemingly be a less than welcoming development.

On the contrary, the WWE fan who rose to viral fame in 2010 was quite happy when The Miz took the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

"I personally think he’s one of the best on the roster, I know it’s a big change from my opinion 10 years ago but I love him when he's a heel champion, I think he's got the personality for it down to a T," Caley, the "Angry Miz Girl," said to Sportskeeda's Abhilash Mendhe.

"I loved meeting The Miz and he was always super kind to me and he worked super hard, so I definitely think he deserves it."

The A-List Movie Star first lifted the title in November 2010 after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Randy Orton. In a moment well known to those in the WWE Universe, the cameras cut to a young fan who couldn't hide her emotions.

That Caley has now come around to respect The Miz is one of the bigger turns in WWE over the past few years.