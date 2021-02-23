    Jack Nicklaus Offers 'Heartfelt Support' to Tiger Woods After Single-Car Crash

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    Golf legend Jack Nicklaus offered his "heartfelt support" to Tiger Woods after Woods was involved in a serious one-car crash Tuesday.

    "Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery," Nicklaus tweeted.

    The L.A. County Sheriff's Department released a statement Tuesday saying Woods was involved in a "roll-over traffic collision," saying they needed the "jaws of life" to extract Woods from his vehicle. He was then taken to a Los Angeles hospital, where he underwent surgery for "multiple leg injuries," per agent Mark Steinberg.

    Details regarding the crash are still unclear at this time.

    TMZ Sports reported that officers do not believe alcohol was at play in the crash. In 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after being found asleep at the wheel of his car. He admitted at the time to being on prescription pain medication and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

    The TMZ report said Woods was seen driving "very fast" near a hotel where he was staying, nearly hitting the vehicle of an undisclosed director of a television show.

    Video Play Button
    Woods was in Los Angeles after hosting last week's Genesis Invitational, his PGA tournament at Riviera Country Club. He did not play in the event because he is still recovering from December back surgery.

    The 15-time major champion has not competed in a PGA event since November's Masters tournament. 

